Sarah Hyland Poses On Her Knees In The Sand While Wearing Tiny Bikini For ‘Thirsty Thursday’

Sarah Hyland turned up the heat on her Instagram account for “thirsty Thursday.” In a new photo on her feed, the model rocked a floral bikini as she posed on her knees on the beach. The look left little to the imagination and surely drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Sarah in the sand as the stunning, blue ocean water rolled up around her knees. In the background, rock formations could be seen, but it’s unclear exactly where the image was taken. The sun appeared to be setting as the sky turned a breathtaking orange color and the shadows washed over Sarah’s body. She may have been shrouded in a shadow, but fans could still see that she looked amazing in her swimwear.

Sarah’s look included a tiny, maroon-colored and floral, bandeau-style top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The bikini just barely covered her busty chest, as her ample cleavage popped out on top. Below the top, the Modern Family star’s flat, toned tummy was on full display, as well as her hourglass figure.

Sarah paired the top with a matching, low-waisted bikini bottom that hugged her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed as she spread them apart in the sand.

Sarah finished off the look with a tan-colored choker necklace and a hair tie on her wrist. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free for the shot, though the stunning actress hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair was soaking wet and slicked behind her head in loose waves.

Sarah posed with her back slightly arched in a way that further emphasized her figure. She lifted her arms to her hair, which caused her top to ride up slightly and pushed her cleavage out further. She looked down over her shoulder at the water below.

Sarah’s post garnered more than 35,000 likes and just over 120 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Her followers clearly loved the photo, and they expressed their admiration for Sarah’s beauty in the comments section.

Sarah’s fiance, Wells Adams, commented that the stunning photo was over a year old.

“A goddess on the beach,” one fan said.

“You are the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” another user added.

“I love you with my whole heart,” said another follower.

Sarah is no stranger to sharing thirsty Thursday photos. Earlier this month, she zoomed in on her midsection in a tiny, gray crop top for another post that earned more than 254,000 likes.