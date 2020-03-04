Corey Feldman Says Abuser Named In His Bombshell Documentary ‘Is A Name That Everybody On The Planet Knows’

The 1980s child star threatens to blow the lid off an alleged Hollywood pedophile ring.

Corey Feldman says people will know who he is talking about when he exposes the names involved in am alleged Hollywood pedophile ring that targeted child actors decades ago. The former child star, best known for his roles in the hit 1980s films The Goonies Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys will reveal the names in his self-made documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

Feldman says he is in fear for his life as he exposes the names in the pedophile ring, according to Page Six. An insider told the outlet that Feldman’s life has been threatened since he began working on his documentary. While he has long talked about the abuse he suffered at the hands of adults in Hollywood, Feldman has never named his abusers until now.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Feldman reportedly arrived with extra security. The actor told Williams he will reveal the names of everyone who was behind the molestation that happened to both him and his late best friend, fellow child star Corey Haim during their heyday as top child stars in the 1980s.

“I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences,” Feldman teased to Williams. “The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

In comments to a trailer posted on Feldman’s YouTube page, fans had mixed reactions to the upcoming film. Some criticized Feldman for taking so long to come out with the names of the alleged Hollywood abusers, while others praised him for finishing his documentary on his own when streaming services wouldn’t back him.

“He best drop every name…He’s been playing patsy waaaay too long…drop the names Corey and save some children….” one commenter wrote.

“If he doesn’t name names this time, he’s just part of the problem,” another added.

“He finished the movie,” another fan wrote. “The press was wrong they said he wouldn’t finish it. Corey kept his promise.”

Feldman has been working on his film for years. After starting a crowdfunding campaign for his project in 2017, the star wrote an open letter to Hollywood in which he revealed that the “coveted A-lister” who abused him and Haim continues to “threaten his victims with death” to this day.

Feldman previously addressed the subject of the abuse he and Haim endured in his 2013 memoir Coreyography. He also told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Haim were “groomed” and then “passed around” by their molesters.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will be released on Feldman’s website on Monday, March 9.