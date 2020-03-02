Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insane Curves In A Revealing Two-Piece Brown Bikini

Television personality superstar Kylie Jenner captivated millions of fans around the world on social media after she shared a series of photos in a tiny bikini set. The brunette bombshell shared the snapshots with her 164.4 million followers on Instagram.

The 22-year-old social media sensation, who is most famously known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Life Of Kylie, posed in the slideshow of two photos as she showed off her world-famous killer curves in a brown two-piece swimsuit.

The bikini top, which tied around Kylie’s neck, featured a classic Brazilian-style triangle cut that managed to contain the beauty’s voluptuous assets as it exposed an abundance of cleavage. Furthermore, the swimsuit top was designed with gold accents which perfectly complemented the model’s golden tan.

The internet sensation’s bottoms, which luxuriously featured gold links in place of side strings, were high-waisted and displayed her curvaceous hips with ease as she posed sitting down.

Kylie indicated that the opulent swimsuit was designed by Gucci as she tagged the brand directly in the photo. The model accessorized the high-fashion bikini set with jewelry pieces that included a gold watch and a thick gold bracelet. The stunner additionally placed some gold hair accessories in her long brunette hair, which she styled in natural looking waves and several thin braids as it cascaded down her back.

As per usual, the beauty had her makeup flawlessly done. The look featured nude and light pink shades — Kylie’s signature tones — on her eyelids, cheeks and lips. The Kylie Skin founder also sported very long, square-cut nails, which is her go-t0 style, in a baby pink shade.

Kylie did not indicate where the photos were taken, but users can assume she was on vacation in the photos as she posed on the grass in front of palm trees and beach chairs.

In the first photo, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan hunched over as she rested her face on her right hand and sensually stared into the camera. In the second snap, the hottie exuded more confidence as she pushed her chest out and placed her left hand on her midriff.

The model captioned her post with a philosophical quote that asserted whatever destiny has in store for her “will always be.”

The post was met with instantaneous approval from millions of Kylie’s fans and garnered over 3.9 million likes in the first hour of going live. Tens of thousands of the beauty’s followers also praised the enthralling look in the comments section.

“Looking so perfect,” one user commented.

“It’s a new vibe, love your hair like that,” another fan wrote, referring to Kylie’s latest hairstyle.

“Oh my God I just love it,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer added.

The mom-of-one has posted several pictures while on holiday the past weekend. On March 1, Kylie stunned fans with a snap of herself as she sported a one-piece brown swimsuit and styled her hair in a lengthy braid that fell on to the floor, per The Inquisitr.