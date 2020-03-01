American Model And Actress Leli Hernandez Goes Glam In A Revealing Bodysuit On Instagram

American social media personality, model and actress Leli Hernandez recently went online and treated her one million Instagram fans to a series of hot pictures.

In one of the latest shares, the hottie could be seen rocking a blue-and-orange bodysuit that featured dramatic ruffle detailing together with a plunging neckline. The risqué outfit allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage along with a glimpse of her sexy thighs and well-toned legs.

To ramp up the glamour, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that perfectly complemented the model’s beautiful complexion. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blusher, opted for a maroon lipstick, multicolored shimmery eyeshadow, and a thin layer of eyeliner and mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows and also painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a red bandana and oxidized drop earrings to pull off a very bohemian look.

For the snap, Leli stood against the background of a tree. She lifted her chin, kept the back of her hand on her forehead, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to strike a seductive pose.

In the caption, the model wrote that it was quite hot when the photoshoot took place. She, however, did not mention the location in her post. Finally, she tagged her photographer for credits.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has accrued more than 34,000 likes and about 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot physique as well as her beautiful looks.

Leli’s previous posts in the same outfit also gained significant traction. The first picture garnered 36,000 likes and 221 comments, while the second one racked up an additional 23,000 likes and about 130 comments.

“Girl, seriously, you are amazing just the way you are!! Love those positive vibes from you!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omfg, I love you so much! Too hot,” another user wrote.

“I would faint if I ever see you in person. Like, I will literally pass out!” a third follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model for her sense of style.

“Your outfits are always on point!” they wrote.

Other followers used words and phrases like “sexy,” “spicy,” and “nice legs,” to express their admiration for the stunning model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Leli’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Sports Illustrated model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez and Hana Giraldo.