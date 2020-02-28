Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Shows Off Fantastic Figure In Black Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Friday, fitness trainer Kelsey Wells shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 29-year-old standing in the sand on a beach. She flaunted her fit physique in a black bandeau bikini that left little to the imagination. The revealing swimsuit put her washboard abs, impressive arm muscles, and long, lean legs on full display. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses.

In the first image, the Instagram influencer struck a powerful pose by placing her hand on the back of her head and bending one of her knees. She turned her head to face away from the camera and looked off into the distance. For the following picture, Kelsey walked on the sand toward the photographer, as she smiled brightly. A beautiful body of water can be seen in the background.

The brunette beauty’s long locks were tousled and windblown. The mother-of-one did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation explained that she exercises as a way to practice self-love and to remain in “good health”. The personal trainer also clarified that while she regularly works out, she does not allow training sessions to take over her life. She then proceeded to encourage her fans to adopt her mindset.

Many of Kelsey’s followers flocked to the comments section to express gratitude for her empowering message.

“You really have helped change my mindset on working out. Do it [because] you LOVE your body not because you hate it. Thanks,” wrote one commenter.

“Yesss [sic] I love this message. I didn’t get consistent with my workouts until I viewed it as a gift to [my] body. And until I found workouts that were fun. Who wants to do something they dread?” added another Instagram user.

Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Gawd [sic] you’re hot!!!!!” gushed one admirer.

“Strong, bad***, motivational, inspirational, and extremely beautiful!!! YOU ABSOLUTELY ROCK, @kelseywells!!!” chimed in a different devotee.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the fitness model has shown off her incredible figure on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in skintight workout gear. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a bright pink sports bra and figure-hugging leopard-print leggings.