Chanel West Coast Poses, Wishes Fans A Happy Hump Day While Flaunting Backside In Tight Pink Pants

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram yesterday to wish her fans a happy hump day in the hottest way possible, flaunting her backside for the camera. The singer has been teasing her “Secure the Bag” music video on her page over the past few weeks by sharing photos from the set of the video and wearing a whole lot of pink as well. In the latest update added to her feed, the stunner dropped jaws once again in another revealing outfit.

In the first image of the double-photo update, West Coast struck a pose with her backside facing the camera. The songstress looked gorgeous, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved as they fell all the way down her back. Looking over her shoulder, she showed off her gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick. Just in front of her was a pink wall with a neon sign on it as well as a beautiful bathtub with gold legs.

The Ridiculousness star had her curvy and stunning figure on display for fans in a pair of tight pink pants that were textured and accentuated her pert derriere. She added a gold crop top to the mix that was partially open in the back, exposing her bra. The 31-year-old completed the primarily pink outfit with a pair of pink pumps.

For the second image, the Los Angeles native gave fans a glimpse at the front of her outfit as she showed off a hint of her taut tummy. In that particular snap, she added a pink and gold cardigan to her look.

In the caption of the update, she wished her fans a happy hump day while including a single pink heart emoji. The photos have only been live on her page overnight, but they have earned the bombshell plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 65,000 likes in addition to an impressive 900 comments. Some social media users took to the photo to let West Coast know that she looks amazing while many others just wished her a happy hump day. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“You’re so beautiful, keep on doing you!” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Slay queen U look stunning,” a second fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love seeing you on @ridiculousness, your laugh is unique, adorable, and one of a kind. Everything else about you is just details. Love you, Chanel,” one more chimed in.