Wisconsin Hottie Antje Utgaard Rocks Tiny Crop Top And Daisy Dukes As She Rides A Bike

Antje Utgaard was on a throwback mood this Monday, February 24, when she took to her Instagram feed to share an old photo from when she rocked blond hair and could wear minimal clothing to keep cool.

The Wisconsin native teased her 1.8 million fans with the photo that showed her on a blue-and-black bike. Utgaard posed on a sidewalk in front of a large blue door. The blond bombshell sat on the bike as she leaned forward with her hands on either handle. Utgaard was on a three-quarters pose, with her front and right side to the camera. The model laughed bright and big, squinting her eyes almost shut.

The geotag paired with the post revealed the picture was taken in Laguna Beach, California. Utgaard did not share the exact location or when she posed for this photo.

On her upper body, Utgaard wore a tiny crop top that was barely visible in the shot. The off-white top showcased the Playboy model’s tanned skin. The top featured thick straps that went over her shoulders and a very low-cut neckline that put Utgaard’s famous cleavage front and center. Her assets were also accentuated in this picture because she leaned forward onto the bike.

Utgaard teamed her top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that sat just above her bellybutton and hugged her slender midsection. The jean shorts sat high on her thighs, leaving most of her shapely legs on display. The bottoms were so short that their white pockets could be seen resting on her thighs. The shorts also included distressed details on the sides, adding an edgy vibe to her look.

The model wore her blond hair parted on the side. Her tresses were styled down in large waves that fell over her shoulders, resting on her chest. Utgaard wore black liner and mascara, which gave her gaze even more depth.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. The photo attracted more than 22,100 likes and upwards of 194 comments in under a day of going live, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users used the opportunity to share their admiration for Utgaard, and also to engage with her caption, in which she asked whether she should go blond again.

“Yes! You suit blonde!!” one user offered.

“Hair changes but that smile can stay the same,” said another user, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love that smile tho,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a fire emoji.