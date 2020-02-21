Canadian Bombshell Khloe Terae Strikes Seductive Pose In Barely-There Bikini

Canadian model Khloe Terae definitely got the attention of her 2.3 million Instagram followers in her latest update. The beauty struck seductive — and precarious — pose on a deck railing wearing a barely-there bikini. The geotag on Khloe’s post said that she was somewhere on the Marina Del Ray coast in California.

The model wore a peach string bikini that left little to the imagination. While very little of the swimsuit could be seen, it appeared that the top had classic triangle style cups and the bottoms looked to be a skimpy thong. However, only strings and a small bit of fabric was all that could be seen of them. Most of what could be seen was Khloe’s smooth, bronze skin glowing in the sunlight.

She was laying on her back on the railing in a risky position that not only showed off her fabulous figure, but her balance skills as well. She was centered on top of the railing with her arms over her head wrapped around the top of the rail. Her legs hung down on either side of the rail, calling attention to her shapely thighs. There was a slight arch in her back that emphasized her slender waist and the curve of her round hips. A bit of side boob was also visible. The image was tilted, creating the even more dazzling effect of Khloe looking as if she might slide right down the rail.

While the position looked like it might have been a bit uncomfortable, Khloe had a smile on her face as she looked toward the camera. She wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes ad contoured cheeks. She also wore a pink shade on her lips.

In the caption, Khloe commented that girls liked to have fun.

Many of her followers seemed to enjoy the snapshot.

One admirer mentioned the distraction Khloe might have caused at the beach.

“I bet the lifeguards didn’t have their eyes on the water when you were doing this pose,” they joked.

Other fans raved over how sexy Khloe looked.

“Wow you are just a exquisite goddess,” a second fan told her.

“Damn girl you are gorgeous and smoking hot,” said a third admirer.

“You’re looking good as always Khloe,” a fourth follower commented.

The model recently shared a collection of snaps that showed her looking calm, cool and stunning while posing next to a glacier in an icy blue swimsuit.