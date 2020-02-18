Sofia Bevarly Poses On Her Knees In Orange Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly kept the bikini pics rolling on her Instagram feed today with a new snap of her posing on her knees on a red couch. She rocked an orange ensemble and exuded tons of flirty vibes as she smiled widely for the shot.

The stunner sat up slightly with her knees apart, her left hand on her thighs and her right hand playing with a piece of her hair. Her bikini top had thin straps and a low scoop neckline that left her cleavage on show and her bottoms were low-waisted with light orange accents on the sides. The model’s toned abs, small waist, and curvy hips were hard to miss.

Sofia wore her hair down in a heavy left part with luxurious curls falling around her shoulder. She wore silver eyeshadow, mascara, and dark liner on her lower lids. Moreover, she didn’t wear any accessories save for a couple of rings.

She appeared to be indoors with the walls were rolled up and led to a patio area. The couch she posed on had white tiled accents and plush red cushions, and behind her were multiple leafy tropical plants. A low wrought-iron fence separated the seating area with another lounge area with more couches and sun-like sculptures hanging from the ceiling.

The post was tagged with the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and Wynn Nightlife, as she noted in the caption that the club would be open later this month. Sofia had been sharing lots of tropical updates from Hawaii lately, so this update signaled to her fans that her island trip is over.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“You have a beautiful smile!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“You look great!!!!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Looks like trouble to me,” joked a third social media user.

“And it is a good thing you have been missed,” wrote a fan, referring to the caption.

Many others tagged their friends in anticipation of visiting the club later this month.

In addition, the bombshell shared a photo set three days ago of her rocking a yellow bikini at the beach. That time, she flaunted her underboob in a short top and posed with her hands in her hair and her elbows out to the sides. She completed her look with a pair of thong bottoms with criss-cross accents on her waist that rested above her belly button. She glanced down with her lips parted, her skin glowing in the sunlight.