Lynn Cohen Dead, ‘Sex And The City’s’ Magda Dies At 86

The Broadway veteran was only supposed to appear in one episode of the HBO hit.

Lynn Cohen, the actress known to television fans for her role as Miranda Hobbes’ housekeeper and nanny, Magda, on the Emmy-winning HBO series Sex and The City, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress was 86 when she passed away on Valentine’s Day morning. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Cohen was a veteran Broadway, film and TV star. In addition to her well-known role in Sex and the City, Cohen appeared in the series Chicago Med, Master of None and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also had roles in the Steven Spielberg film Munich and in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and many more in a TV and movie career that spanned more than 35 years.

Cohen made her Broadway debut in 1990’s Orpheus Descending and was part of the cast of Ivanov in 1998 before landing her recurring role on SATC as Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper in 2000. She also played Magda in both Sex and the City films. Cohen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Theodore Cohen.

Cohen Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode Of SATC

Cohen’s Magda character first appeared in the season-three Sex and the City episode “Attack of the 5’10” Woman,” where she hilariously replaced Miranda’s vibrator with a statue of the Virgin Mary. She also advised her busy boss to learn how to make pies if she wanted to ever find a boyfriend.

Cohen told Cosmopolitan she was only supposed to appear in that one episode, but she went on to recur in the role for 13 episodes and two big-screen films. The actress revealed that at one point, Magda was going to meet a boyfriend at a bar, but writers scrapped the idea. Magda remained single throughout the series, although Cohen joked she was still waiting for that boyfriend.

Cohen also dished that she almost missed the taping of her first episode of Sex and the City due to family obligations.

“I auditioned and they called me right away to do the episode, but my mother was turning 90 years old in Texas and I said, ‘I would love to do this but I’m sorry, I have to be with my mother and she’s turning 90 and she’s sexier than anybody on the show.’ And they moved the date for me!” the actress revealed.

She Credited Her Husband For Her Long Career

Cohen never stopped working. One of her last acting credits was in 2020, in an episode of God Friended Me. In an interview with The Miami Herald, Cohen said her actor husband, whom she married in 1964, inspired her to keep working.

“I live with the most amazing man in the world,” she said. “He’s very brilliant and loves me working. Or maybe he just wants to get me out of the house! No, really, I am very blessed. I will work until I fall over and then that will be the end.”

Cohen still has several projects in post-production, including the films The Riverside Bench and Six Dinner Parties.