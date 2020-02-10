Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Killer Stems In Little Black Dress & Heels In Miami

Ainsley Rodriguez looks smoking hot in yet another social media update. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for the fitness model and she regularly flaunts her killer figure in a variety of sexy apparel including bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of workout gear as well. In the latest shot that was added to her smoking hot feed, Rodriguez absolutely sizzled.

In the caption of the photo, the stunner geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida where she appeared to pose in a room in her home. The model looked absolutely spectacular in a silky black dress that dipped low into her chest, exposing her cleavage to onlookers. The ensemble tied in the middle and showcased the model’s trim waist while it hit well above her knee, showcasing her toned and tanned legs. The social media sensation completed the outfit with a pair of sky-high black heels.

To go along with the revealing ensemble, the model wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while they fell all the way down her shoulder. She also stunned in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her army of fans.

So far, the post has amassed more than 33,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Many of the brunette beauty’s followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her gorgeous legs. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead. Most of her fans commented in English while a few more chimed in Spanish.

“You look amazingly incredible,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You just keep getting more and more beautiful by the day! Dang girl!,” a second social media user added.

“You look stunning as always Ainsley,” another social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sent fans’ jaws dropping to the floor in another sexy look, that time one that was a little bit more casual. The beauty flaunted her famous figure in a sexy workout outfit that included a blue bra and matching blue-and-yellow leggings. Her taut tummy stole the show and like her most recent update, that one earned her a ton of attention from her followers.