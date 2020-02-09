Hannah Godwin Flaunts Toned Bod In Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Hannah Godwin has been sharing eye-catching Instagram updates from her birthday trip to the Maldives since six days ago and she kept things rolling today with a new swimsuit pic. The one-piece that she wore flattered her toned body and featured a cutout on her midriff and sheer sleeves.

The Bachelor in Paradise star posed with both of her hands in her hair and her elbows angled out to the sides. She glanced to her left with a smile on her face and propped out her left foot.

The white swimsuit had a low neckline that was decorated with a circular accent and below that was a tear-drop shaped cutout. The 7/8-length sleeves were unconventional and were made of a flowy, off-white fabric that added a feminine vibe to her look. It left her toned figure on full display and her exposed skin glowed in the light. The tag revealed that the piece was from Revolve, a brand that she promotes on a regular basis.

Hannah wore her hair up in a casual top bun and short pieces of her locks framed her face. Her makeup was minimal and enhanced her natural beauty — she wore silver eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. The model accessorized simply with just a pair of small hoop earrings.

She stood on a dark wooden patio with lounge chairs to her left, a large white sun umbrella peeking through from the side of the frame. Behind her were modern hotel accommodations with a roof decorated with branches that added a tropical flair.

It looks like she’s enjoying being 25-years-old so far, her birthday was only five days ago on February 4.

The reality TV star’s followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“I like the swimsuit. It could be worn as a bodysuit too,” observed an admirer.

“Hannah!!!!!! Love this you look so good,” gushed a second Instagram user.

Others focused on her caption, with her boyfriend, Dylan Barbour stopping by to share an interesting fact about himself.

“I’m Greek and mosaics are Greek,” he wrote.

“That’s gonna be a funny tan line,” noted a supporter.

Additionally, the bombshell posted another swimsuit pic on October 24, 2019 and she rocked another one-piece. The ensemble was white with black dots throughout, with thin straps and a low neckline that left her cleavage on show. Hannah struck a pose on her back by a pool, arching her back slightly and giving a flirty smile with her lips slightly parted. She placed her hand by her reflective sunglasses from Diff, which featured lenses that glowed pink in the light.