Abby Rao Shows Cleavage In Front-Tie Tube Top & Reveals A Recent Injury

Abby Rao has been unstoppable on her Instagram feed lately, sharing one stunning photo after the next. In her newest share, the blonde rocked a front-tie tube top that left her cleavage on full display. But the update wasn’t just about her eye-catching outfit, as she also revealed a recent injury.

The first photo showed Abby lying on her side on a piece of AstroTurf. The model propped herself up with her left hand and sat with her right leg crossed in front. She glanced slightly to the right and parted her lips slightly for a coy look.

The top she wore was white and cropped, and the center of it was tied together with thin string that criss-crossed in front of her cleavage. She wore a pair of matching pants that were high-waisted with a tight fit, and she also placed a denim jacket on the ground beside her.

Abby accessorized with a couple of necklaces — one that was shorter with silver beads and another longer gold piece with a charm. Her sparkling stud earrings also peeked through behind her locks.

The second through fourth photos showed Abby striking several more poses as she alternated between lying on the ground and sitting up slightly.

And in the fifth snap, the beauty revealed that she wore a shiny black boot on her left leg. She rested on her left side and lifted her foot high into the air, showing off her flexibility while smiling widely for the photo.

The final shot was similar to the fifth one, except Abby looked up towards her foot with a small pout.

Fans took to the comments section to learn more about her injury and to rave about her good looks.

“I honestly think that you are one of the special people in the world and you are destined for greatness in whatever work you do in the future,” wrote an admirer.

Others were distracted by the boot on her foot.

“Omg what happened,” asked a follower.

“I fell :(,” responded Abby.

“How’s your leg doing,” wondered a supporter.

“It’s okay! More of an inconvenience but it could have been wayyyy worse so I’m grateful,” responded the model.

In addition, the bombshell posted another photo set yesterday where she showed off her chest in a white bikini with a zip-up top. The first image was of Abby standing with her hands behind her neck and her elbows out to the sides, which showed off not just her cleavage but a hint of underboob.