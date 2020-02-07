Brunette Bombshell Lexi Wood Flaunts Figure In Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Bali

Model Lexi Wood has been enjoying some time away in Bali. Over the past few days, she has delighted her Instagram followers with snapshots that show her enjoying the island’s idyllic scenery while looking fabulous. Her latest update showed her soaking up the sun in a skimpy black bikini while lounging in a pool.

The beauty’s post was a group of two snapshots. According to the geotag, Lexi was in Denpasar, which is Bali’s largest city. She looked like she was in a tropical paradise as she relaxed in an infinity pool that was surrounded by lush greenery and palm trees.

One photo saw Lexi laying on her belly in the pool as she looked at the camera with piercing blue eyes and a serious expression on her face. Her bikini was black and it had cheeky bottoms. She leaned one forearm on the side of the pool while she rested her head in her other hand. The pose showed off part of her booty and her long legs. Her wet her was slicked back and her damp skin glowed in the sunlight.

She wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She also wore a matte rose lipstick.

The other picture showed Lexi standing up in the pool in water up to the middle of her thighs, showcasing her hourglass shape and long legs. She held her hands on the sides of her face as she flashed a smile for the camera. Because of the way she was holing her arms, it was impossible to see what her bikini top looked like. The pose gave her fans a good look at her flat abs and toned thighs. The sun was directly above, illuminating the wet skin on her shoulders.

She kept the caption short and commented with a green heart and a palm tree emoji.

Lexi’s adoring fans gushed over how sensational she looked.

“Like the Greek Goddess Aphrodite rising from the waters of Paphos. Truly beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Stunning, beautiful and sexy,” a second Instagrammer said.

“definitely out of this world,” commented a third follower.

“Bali looks good on you,” a fourth fan told her.

Lexi definitely knows how to work the camera. From elegant dresses to casual outfits, she looks good in everything. Not too long ago, the brunette bombshell flaunted her figure in a revealing top with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs.