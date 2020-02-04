Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Wows In Skimpy Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Cindy Prado’s most recent Instagram post is one of her hottest yet. As her fans know, the model has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a variety of smoking hot ensembles that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other NSFW outfits as well. With her most recent snapshot, Prado sent jaws dropping to the floor in another bikini-clad update.

In the caption of the double-photo share, Prado geo-tagged her location in Malibu, California where she strutted her stuff on the beach. She let her beauty shine through in a flawless makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick, adding a dainty gold necklace as an accessory. To go along with the beach-theme, Prado wore long and loose waves in her hair as she seemed to be channeling her inner mermaid.

The Cuban beauty looked spectacular in a skimpy black bikini that was held together by tiny gold rings on the top and the bottom and the swimsuit also featured floss-like sides while Prado’s toned and tanned legs and taut tummy were the highlight. In the next shot, Prado could be seen sporting the same bikini only that time, she looked off into the distance and adjusted her bottoms. She joked that she was on her way to steal pasta, tagging White Fox Boutique, in the caption.

In just a matter of minutes, the photo has attracted a ton of attention for the model, racking up an impressive 5,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments. Some Instagrammer took to the photo to let Prado know that her body is on fire while countless others dropped a line to rave over the swimsuit. A few more just expressed their opinions with various emoji. While most of the feedback was in English, a few others commented in Spanish.

“Beautiful Cindy. Babe a nice day dear,” one fan wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Omg you are not helping my blood pressure,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and your body is perfect,” one more added in addition to a few flame emoji.

Over the past few weeks, the beauty has been jet-setting across the globe and as The Inquisitr reported, a recent trip landed her in Tulum, Mexico. In a shot that was added to her page, Prado rocked another sexy outfit— that time in a tiny white crop top that tied in the middle. The starlet showed off her cleavage as well as her taut tummy and it comes as no surprise that the photo earned thousands of likes.