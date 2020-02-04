Blond Bombshell Natalie Roser Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Black Lingerie

Natalie Roser gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling snap was upload on Monday and has been shown nothing but love since going live. The image was from the blond bombshell’s recent work for the popular clothing brand Guess. She noted in the caption of her post that the shot was “quite possibly” her favorite from the campaign, and one glance explains exactly why.

Natalie was seen sitting outside a blank white building in the eye-popping photo as the sun spilled over her flawless physique. She sat on the ledge of the wall and tilted her head up toward the sky, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a set of sexy lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The Aussie stunner slayed in her skimpy black ensemble that popped against her deep, all-over tan and did way more showing than covering up. Her look included a lace bra with thin shoulder straps that showcased Natalie’s toned arms — but that was just the beginning of her skin-baring display. The number also boasted a deep neckline and push-up cups that put an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, driving her fans wild.

Natalie also sported a pair of sheer black panties that upped the ante of her barely-there outfit even more. The cheeky number allowed the beauty to show off her long, toned legs, while also teasing a glimpse of her booty and famous curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

The babe kept things simple and accessorized with nothing more than a pair of oversized hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down in bouncy, voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders, and she rocked a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy new addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram page was a huge hit with her audience. It has racked up nearly 18,000 likes within its first 21 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. So amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie was the “hottest woman alive.”

“Breathtaking and extremely lovely,” commented a third.

“Wowsers Natty!!!!! Couldn’t think of a more perfect Guess model,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that the Australian hottie has shown off her curvaceous figure on Instagram. She recently wowed her fans again when she rocked a minuscule black bikini while getting sandy on the beach. That look also proved popular, earning over 43,000 likes.