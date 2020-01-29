Abby Rao Flaunts Incredible Bod In Light Neon Yellow Bikini

Abby Rao shared three new photos to her Instagram feed today. She wore a light neon yellow bikini that photographed very light. Her incredible body was left on full display.

The blonde shared two professional shots and one behind-the-scenes video in the update. The swimsuit top had thin, halter-like straps. The main piece of it was rectangular with a straight neckline, which left her cleavage showing. In addition, her bottoms were matching with double straps on her hips.

The first image showed Abby standing with her body facing the camera. She wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part. Luxurious locks fell in front of both of her shoulders, which she brushed on either side of her chest. She raised her left hand into the air several inches while she left her other hand by her sides. Her red French manicure peeked through in the shot.

The model accessorized with a couple of rings but nothing else. Her makeup included shimmery pink lipstick, extra long lashes, and a touch of light sparkling eyeshadow.

The third part of the post was similar, except Abby raised her left hand towards her face. This meant that she partially obscured her face, her bedazzled ring in full view. She also tugged at her straps with her right hand.

This isn’t to mention the behind-the-scenes video. It showed Abby striking multiple poses while the cameras flashed. She was seen exuding flirty vibes while playing with her hair.

This video was taken in low-light. A black curtain was visible to the model’s left. In the clip, her bikini looked to be a brighter tone than in the final photos from the shoot.

Her followers headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Your hair looks so good like that,” gushed an admirer.

“Amazing beauty and such a sexy lady! Gorgeous & perfect,” declared a supporter.

“Look amazing @abbyrao keep killing it,” encouraged a fan.

“Omg you are perfect girl,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on January 19, Abby was spotted in another bikini top. This time, she paired her swimsuit with Calvin Klein bottoms. The top had thin halter-style straps and criss-cross accents on her midriff. The bottoms were gray with a thick, branded waistband.

The bombshell wore her short hair down that reached inches below her shoulders. She stood in front of a small pool. Palm trees could be seen on the other side of a light-blue fence.