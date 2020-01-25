‘Playboy’ Model Francia James Goes Braless Under Damp White Button-Up, Flaunts Killer Abs

Playboy model Francia James left almost nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram share. The foxy babe loves to tease her fans with smoking hot photos of herself wearing tantalizing outfits that display all of her impeccable curves.

On Friday afternoon, the brunette hottie shared a sizzling snap of herself wearing nothing but a soaking wet button-up blouse and skimpy white panties. Considering the entire outfit was white, it became incredibly see-through after being doused in water.

Francia leaned against a wall and with her shirt unbuttoned so her admirers could get a gorgeous glimpse of her bare midriff and the curves of her ample bosom. Even her panties didn’t hide much, considering they were also damp and just as translucent as her top. It appeared that the stunner had recently gone for a swim, a few beads of water could be seen splattered across her belly and collar.

To complete her look, the goddess wore a full face of makeup. She channeled her inner pin-up girl by rocking thick eyeliner, heavy lashes, and a bright red lip. She also groomed and sculpted her flawless eyebrows and left her luxurious long locks down and tucked behind her backside to keep them from hiding any of her fantastic assets from view. She wore two rings as her jewelry of choice, and it looked like her nails had recently been manicured.

Aside from her hourglass figure, one of the most jaw-dropping components of the steamy pic was Francia’s killer set of abs. She rocked an eight-pack that left a large portion of her fanbase openly drooling in the comments section. In less than seven hours, her photo accumulated more than 90,000 likes. The majority of the vixen’s followers showered her compliments while others attempted the challenge she issued in her caption, asking fans to use one word to describe the pic.

“Holysweetbejeezus,” joked one person.

“[n]ot sure it would be so much a word as it would be more like a sound like ‘ugggh,'” wrote another fan.

“It’s so hard to describe with one word.. ITS SO DAMN HOT!!” exclaimed a third user, adding three flame emoji to their remark.

“The face you pull when you realise the wall’s got wet paint still,” teased a fourth admirer.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Francia had shared some scintillating photographs of herself modeling a gold string bikini. Her oiled body oozed sensuality as she got on all fours and posed provocatively for multiples snapshots.