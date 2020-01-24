Khloe Terae Goes Topless In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Famous Instagram Khloe Terae heated up her Instagram account on Thursday with a new series of photos. In the images, the stunning model rocked a plunging swimsuit, which she pulled down all the way at one point to completely expose her chest.

The images showed Khloe sitting on some concrete steps in Scottsdale, Arizona, as the post’s geotag indicated. Behind her, a stunning wall of green bamboo could be seen. The tranquil scene was completed with a golden light that shined down on Khloe’s glowing body from a point off-camera. Khloe soaked up every bit of light in her skintight swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

Khloe’s white, ribbed one-piece featured thin straps on her shoulders and a deep plunging neckline that just hardly contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. In addition, the one-piece appeared to be slightly see-through, so her chest was still visible under the suit.

The one-piece hugged Khloe’s torso closely and emphasized her hourglass figure. On the bottom, the swimwear featured high cuts that sat on the model’s hips and showed off her curvy legs.

Khloe accessorized the look with a small, gold bracelet on one wrist, a beaded, silver bracelet on the other, stud earrings, and a silver ring. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders luscious waves.

In one photo, Khloe sat with her legs spread apart and her arm resting on her knee as she stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. The photo appeared in color and in black and white. Another image was also duplicated in black and white, and that image showed Khloe with the swimsuit completely pulled down to her waist. She covered her bare chest with her hands to keep the photo Instagram-friendly as she pouted at the camera.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and 280 comments in eight hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Good morning Khloe wow you look absolutely Stunning if you don’t mind me saying so,” one fan said.

“You’re easily the sexiest woman in the world right now,” another user added.

“Your beauty is endless,” a third follower said with pink hearts.

Khloe’s fans were likely still reeling from the sultry photos she shared earlier this week. In that post, the model rocked a skimpy, white two-piece on the beach.