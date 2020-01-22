Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Pulls Down Panties In Winter-Themed Shoot

“Queen of Cosplay” Jessica Nigri embraced the winter weather that has been plaguing the United States and Canada recently with a brand new upload that was posted to Instagram earlier this week.

Jessica showed off her fit figure in the series of three photos. In all of them, the model posed outside in what seemed to be a wooded area. Some snow was visible amongst the trees in the background, although some of the ground was peeking through as well. Jessica herself wore the same outfit in all three shots — a look that was both fit for winter, yet not.

For the shoot, Jessica wore a snow-white set of lingerie. The bra was fairly simple. It featured an underwire and the top third of the cups was made of a shiny material, while the bottom two-thirds were more of a matte finish. The bra seemed to clasp in the middle. Her panties were of a white lace material, with a scalloped waistband and thong cut. The skimpy bottoms left very little to the imagination.

To keep warm, the blond beauty wore an army-green bomber jacket over her lingerie. She kept the coat open to not hide her toned body. The coat fell to just below her booty and was lined to keep her warm in the frigid temperatures. While the jacket itself had a hood, she also sported a fur cap, courtesy of a friend, as Jessica detailed in the caption of the post.

The model’s glam look was fairly neutral. She wore her white-blond hair down and curled. She had on a light application of makeup, including a dusting of blush and a neutral color on her lips. However, her eyes were dramatically done. Jessica had on false lashes and lined her eyes with thick black liner. Her smoky eye look was completed with a dark shadow that made her blue eyes pop.

In the first of the three photos, the beauty posed in a shot that captured her from the tops of her thighs up. She held her left hand to her hat while her right tugged down the band of her panties. This further exposed Jessica’s flat tummy and curvy hips. The second photo showed Jessica lifting up her right leg and turning her body to the side, giving her fans a full view of her round booty. It also gave them the first glimpse of the gray thigh-high socks she was wearing as well. Jessica also pushed the jacket off of her shoulder, leaving the hood down and exposing her shoulder and upper arm.

The last photo showed Jessica leaning against a tree stump, jacket open and falling down her arms to show off as much of her body as possible. She posed with her right leg raised and bent against the tree. The position highlighted her abs and showed off her derrière as well.

The post has proved popular with her followers. Since going live three days ago, it’s earned over 200,000 likes and almost 950 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for her fit and curvy physique and to discuss the weather.

Jessica likes to model a variety of different cosplays for her fans and isn’t shy about showing some skin. A few weeks ago, she exposed her chest while dressed as a fairy from the old Nickelodeon show, The Fairly Oddparents, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post also proved to be incredibly popular, earning Jessica almost 146,000 likes and over 500 comments.