Farrah Abraham Fires Back After Criticism Over Racy Red Lingerie Yacht Video

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham isn’t a stranger when it comes to controversy. Recently, the former reality television show star found herself being criticized for a racy video of herself on a yacht. Now, she is firing back at the criticism.

It wasn’t the video, which shows Farrah dancing around in red lingerie on a yacht while a man plays a violin in the background, that had critics upset. Rather, it was the fact that Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter was reportedly on the same yacht when the video was filmed. TMZ caught up with Farrah who fired back at the critics.

Farrah didn’t see anything wrong with her red lingerie outfit saying, “I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing—if that’s a bikini set or whatever.”

She continued, “I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed, which I have definitely have been in my life, and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest.”

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has been called out by fans, though. Often whenever Farrah posts anything to social media, comments pour in about her daughter. Back in August, Farrah shared a photo of herself along with her daughter walking a red carpet in Italy. Both were decked out in glittery attire and Sophia looked to be having fun at the event. Despite that, some fans questioned whether or not it was appropriate for Sophia to be walking a red carpet at such a young age. Prior to that, Farrah was slammed for allowing her daughter to wear makeup. Farrah and Sophia were photographed out and about in Italy and one photo showed Sophia wearing lipstick.

Many fans have expressed their concern that Farrah’s daughter is growing up too fast. However, she told TMZ that her daughter is “very much her kid self.” She also noted that she believes her 10-year-old daughter is “more well behaved” than other kids her age.

Farrah Abraham, who shared her life on the hit MTV reality television series Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade, doesn’t seem to be bothered by the negative comments that are posted on her social media.