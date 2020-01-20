American Model Alexa Collins Wows In White Bikini Top And Jeans: ‘Patiently Waiting On My Chipotle Delivery’

Alexa Collins kicked off her week by sharing an eye-popping new photo to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 725,000 followers.

In the Monday morning post, the American model was seen sitting on the edge of a white chair on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She placed one hand on her head and gazed off into the distance to take in the beautiful scenery, and noted in the caption that she was “patiently waiting” on her Chipotle to be delivered. As usual, she was dressed to impress in a revealing ensemble that flashed plenty of her bronzed skin, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Alexa looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty white bikini top with gold hardware that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The piece boasted minuscule triangle-shaped cups and a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Instead of the matching bikini bottoms, the blond bombshell opted to cover up with a pair of dark wash jeans that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were of a skinny cut and defined her toned legs and pert derriere. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

As an extra layer, the Instagram model added a light pink blazer. She wore it completely open, and even let one side slink down her shoulder, allowing her to show off the skimpy swim top she was wearing underneath. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings that dangled around her in the ocean breeze and gave her look just the right amount of bling.

Alexa appeared to have added extensions to her platinum tresses, which she tied in a sleek ponytail that cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the babe sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show the brown-eyed beauty’s latest social media appearance some live. It has racked up over 2,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens have flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow gorgeous!” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “way too perfect.”

“Very sexy!! Hot as Chipotle,” quipped a third.

This is hardly the most skin-baring look from the bikini babe. Over the weekend, the stunner showed off her impressive physique in a minuscule blue two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swim look proved popular with her followers, who awarded the upload more than 23,000 likes.