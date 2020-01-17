Stella Maxwell Sizzles In White Swimsuit In Photo Shared By Candice Swanepoel

Stella Maxwell is helping kick off the weekend of those who follow Tropic of C on Instagram.

On Friday, January 17, the model was featured on the social media app of the beachwear label created by fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

In the photo, Maxwell is seen grouching down on a rock that protrudes from the water. The Northern Irish-New Zealand model is on her tiptoes as her left side faces the camera. Maxwell has both arms stretched out in front of her as she rests her elbows on her knees. In the background, rocky formations tower behind a dark blue-green body of water. The post does not include a geotag or any other indication of where the picture might have been taken.

The 29-year-old stunner is rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a shine white fabric that compliments her skin tone. The suit features a low scoop neckline that dips on the front and the sides, teasing a bit of skin. The one-piece has two skinny cording straps that go over the model’s shoulders.

The piece also boasts high-cut legs that helps elongate the body, showcasing Maxwell’s model legs. According to the hashtag added to the caption, this bathing suit is called “The C,” and a quick look on Tropic of C’s website reveals that it sells for $160.

The caption underneath the photo also reveals that Tropic of C is offering 20 percent off select styles for a limited time.

Maxwell is wearing her blond hair slicked to one side and styled down is straight strands that fall onto her back. Her hair appears to be wet or damp, suggesting she might have been swimming prior to having this picture taken. The model has her head turned to the left as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips pursed. Her eyes are further intensified by dark shadow and eyeliner, which is complimented by a neutral shade on her lips.

The photo proved to be popular, garnering more than 4,800 likes and upwards of 15 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform who follow Swanepoel’s brand took to the comment section to praise Maxwell’s beauty, and to ask questions about the products and sale.

“Omg need this swimsuit in every color haha,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Whew,” replied another user, including a star and a fire at the end of the comment.

“Soo cute,” said a third user, following the message with a double pink heart emoji.