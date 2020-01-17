Ariana Grande Claps Back After Discovering Fans Talking About Her On Twitter: ‘Gimmeee A Break’

The awkward exchange went down after Ariana stumbled across the social media conversation.

Ariana Grande had some choice words for a few fans on Twitter this week after she came across a conversation criticizing her fashion choices. The star hit back on the social media site on January 15 after she stumbled across a thread chat between fans who called her out for wearing the same oversized shirt and long boots look, which has almost become her signature style, over and over again.

The drama all went down after Ariana spotted the chatter in which one fan replied to a tweet (which has since been deleted) by writing, “She’s been wearing the same boots/long shirt Combo for years….. we need the insta baddie.”

Per Entertainment Tonight, another fan then chimed in by admitting that they didn’t want Ariana to start dressing like an Instagram influencer or like Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

“I really don’t want her to look like every other I Can’t Believe It’s Not Kylie,” they responded, with two loudly crying face emoji.

Notably, Kylie’s become pretty synonymous for her revealing and often NSFW photos and videos on the social media site.

The first person then responded by admitting that they believed Ariana could still “stand out” with her own style without having to look and dress like Kim Kardashian’s little sister.

But even though Ariana didn’t appear to be tagged in the conversation, nor was her name mentioned in any of the remaining tweets, the “Dangerous Woman” singer somehow spotted the chatter between her fans and was quick to respond.

The star clapped back with a message of her own in which she defended her personal style and admitted that she doesn’t actually enjoy having her photo taken, particularly in candid situations.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Thank god i’m a singer then [crying face emoji] gimmeee a break,” she hit back via her official Twitter account.

Ariana — who recently took a tumble on stage in a pair of her signature thigh-high boots — then added, “i don’t like having my photo taken, i escape the paparazzi almost every time i never post photos that aren’t on stage but sh*t i promise i have cute a** clothes.”

“Cuter than this f*ckin candy jacket i-,” she concluded.

Ariana then added in a separate tweet that she always tries to avoid the paparazzi unless she’s in New York before doubling down on the fact that she really doesn’t like having her photo taken.

Ariana’s response received a whole lot of support from her fans. Many responded with sweet and understanding messages for the “thank u, next” singer while her initial tweet has received more than 10,800 likes on the social media site.