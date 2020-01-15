Courteney Cox Plays ‘Friends’ Game On Instagram With Hilarious Results

Courteney Cox played a game on Instagram where a video clip tries to predict which Friends character she was with hilarious results, not matching her with her own character of Monica Gellar until the video’s final moments.

The actress found herself surprised in the clip where an animated headband appears atop her head and cartoon versions of each member of the cast scrolls until you are matched with the appropriate one.

The first time, Courteney was matched with the character of Rachel played by good pal Jennifer Aniston. The second time she was the character of Ross (David Schwimmer), followed by Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), on-camera husband Chandler (Matthew Perry) and finally, her own role of Monica.

It was fun to see Courteney’s reaction each time she did not get her chosen character, waiting patiently until her own popped up. However, she smiled brightly when she was finally matched with Monica.

The actress joked in the photo’s caption that she “wondered” when she was going to get Monica, thinking there might be an illustrated sketch for the character of Ugly Naked Guy that could appear, fearing she might be that unseen but beloved Friends character as well.

The game does not rely on anything other than the luck of the draw to get the character you desire and there are many fun versions of it on Instagram that users find appealing.

Famous friends including Jennifer Garner, Erin Foster, Whitney Cummings, Suzanne Somers, and Celeste Barber also chimed with their own statements regarding the clip, adding their own sentiments regarding the actress’s beauty, wondering when she would finally get Monica and other endearments.

Fans of both the actress and the show thought the clip was hilarious and shared their thoughts about the fun game in the photo’s comment section.

“OMG this is amazing!!!!” said one Instagram user, who loved the way Courteney reacted when each character was shown atop her head.

“She is seriously the best thing on Instagram,” said a second follower of the actress.

“Monica didn’t get Monica until the end LOL,” joked a third fan of the actress.

Just days earlier, Courteney continued to entertain her Instagram followers with a Tik Tok video she posted alongside teenaged daughter Coco, whose father is Courteney’s ex-husband, actor David Arquette.

She said in the video’s caption that one sure way to annoy your teenaged daughter is to try and make a video for the popular video clip app. Although she tried her hardest, Courteney couldn’t keep up with Coco, who through lots of practice, was way better at keeping time in a choreographed dance than her mother.