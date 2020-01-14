Demi Rose Goes Topless & Wears A Giant Sparkly Headpiece In New Instagram Video

Demi Rose treated her 12.1 million Instagram followers to a seductive video on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The British model posed topless, wearing only a rhinestone-encrusted headpiece that partially covered her face.

The rose gold headpiece circled around her head like a chandelier, with the shimmer reflecting on her face. Demi glanced coyly at the camera throughout the entire clip, never looking away. The video, which was taken from the waist up, left little to the imagination, with the brunette bombshell making her bust the focal point of the clip and flaunting her voluminous cleavage.

Her chocolate-colored tresses tumbled down her shoulders in perfect waves and were carefully positioned to cover her chest in exactly the right positions.

While the headpiece partially shaded her eyes at various moments, Demi made sure to pose at different angles, ensuring her fans got a complete look at her full face.

Her makeup was applied artfully, with her eyes stunning with dark, luscious lashes and a thick swoop of black eyeliner. It appeared as if she was rocking a bit of a smoky eye, perhaps due to the shadow of the hat. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink, which made her cheekbones pop. Her full lips were painted with a dusty rose gloss, which shone brightly.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 24-year-old model also shared a topless photo of herself at the beach on that very same day.

In that image, Demi sat alone on a beach wearing high-waisted, ripped jeans and holding her bust in her hands while looking at the camera with a seductive stare.

“A handful,” she cheekily captioned the photo.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the picture on her Instagram story. The video showed a 360-degree view of her look as she covered her chest with her hands. She flaunted her hourglass figure and curvy derriere. Demi twirled around in the shot, swinging her hair from side to side.

Elsewhere on her Instagram story, the model posted a photo of herself kneeling in front of several infinity pools. In the distance, one could see green hills through the fog.

She wore a red PVC, booty-hugging dress. The photo was taken from the back, so fans could really get an eyeful of Demi’s posterior. She looked off to the side, which accentuated her makeup — particularly the frosty white highlighter she wore at her temples. She wore her hair done up in a bun and held together with chopsticks.

“Traveling is really my therapy,” she captioned the image.