Rachel Cook Flaunts Pert Derriere In Ripped Denim & Crop Top In Tulum

Rachel Cook is showing off her killer figure for fans in another sexy social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Cook loves to flaunt her fit physique for fans in a wide range of photos from various shoots that she takes part in, in addition to photos from her everyday life. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the model smoldered in another revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, the model geo-tagged her location in Tulum Beach. She struck a pose in what appeared to be a hotel room or resort, standing in front of a big wooden door and matching windows. The model faced her backside toward the camera, rocking a pair of light-wash denim that was distressed and featured a cut-out near her derriere, exposing plenty of skin for the camera. She paired the jeans with a grey tube top and wore a long gold necklace and a few earrings to go with it.

The stunner rocked her new buzz cut for the occasion, also sporting a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, she asked her fans if the jeans were still wearable because of the large hole, adding a silly face emoji to the end of her comment.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention so far, racking up over 53,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let Cook know that she looks stunning while countless others dropped a line to share their thoughts on whether or not the jeans were still wearable. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji instead.

“Might as well not use anything at all anyway,” one fan commented, adding a series of emoji.

“Maybe make some short shorts for the Spring and wear them for your next Bang commercial,” another fan added.

“Girl you can wear anything and make it,” one more raved along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cook smoldered in another NSFW look, that time while she posed in the bath. For the photo op, the stunner went totally naked and was photographed from the chest up, covering her NSFW parts with her arms. She completed her look by wearing a towel on her hand in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup.