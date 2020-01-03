Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Slays In Snakeskin Swimsuit In Sexy New Instagram Share

Ashley Alexiss is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Alexiss is one of the most popular models on social media and pretty much everything that she does earns her a ton of attention from her fans. The model regularly rocks bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and lingerie and she always looks smoking hot in every single ensemble.

In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in a sexy little bikini in not just one but two smoking hot new photos. In the first image in the series, the beauty struck a pose front and center, posing against a white background. Alexiss put both hands on her hips, looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Alexiss had her curvy and beautiful figure in display in a green snakeskin swimsuit from her website that featured a loose fitting top and tight bottoms, showcasing her tummy and legs. In the second photo in the series, the beauty struck a pose in profile, putting one hand in her hair and the other off to the side. This time, fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned booty and curvy derriere.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention, garnering over 3,000 likes in addition to 30-plus comments within just minutes of going live. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that they would be purchasing the same swimsuit while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“Best looking woman on Instagram and Facebook,” one follower gushed on the photo.

“So very beautiful! Inside and out!,” a second follower added.

“Such a beautiful woman,” another fan added along with a series of flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot new snapshot, that time in an outfit from Spencers. In the photo, the blond bombshell put her curvy figure on display while clad in a sexy and lacy black top that fit her like a glove and hugged all of her beautiful curves. She paired the look with some light wash jeans and it earned her a ton of attention from fans.