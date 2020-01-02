Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Gender Confirmation Scars In Swimsuit Photo

The 'I Am Jazz' star hit the beach in a maroon one-piece.

Jazz Jennings showed off her incredible figure and her gender confirmation surgery scars during a trip to the beach. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star of the TLC series I Am Jazz took to Instagram to explain why she’s proud of the marks that the surgical procedure left behind.

In the set of two snapshots that Jazz shared with her 979,000 followers, she was pictured rocking a maroon one-piece swimsuit. The textured bathing suit featured tie details on the shoulder straps and a V-neck that exposed just a hint of cleavage. The garment also had high-cut leg openings.

The swimsuit’s design left Jazz’s surgical scars uncovered. Two horizontal purple marks could be seen on the tops of both of her thighs. In response to a question from one of her Instagram followers, Jazz revealed that the scars were the result of skin grafts that were required for her gender confirmation surgery.

Jazz’s pictures were taken at a beach in front of a backdrop of sparkling ocean water. She kept her beauty look natural for her photo shoot, and she wore her waist-length dark hair pushed over her right shoulder. The ends of her tresses were slightly damp.

The caption of Jazz’s post included an empowering message about how she loves her body with her scars. The transgender activist revealed that she considers the scars “battle wounds.” However, instead of viewing the marks in a negative light, she sees them as a reminder of how strong she had to be to finally complete her transition journey.

Jazz’s followers loved her photo and her message.

“You are so pretty, honestly you inspire me so much,” read one response to her post.

“We all have scars! ya turn scars into stars! Be you!” another fan wrote.

“So strong! So beautiful! #goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

Jazz underwent gender confirmation surgery in 2018. She revealed that she was “so ready and happy” ahead of the procedure, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, things didn’t go as planned. Due to a complication she suffered after her surgery, she had to undergo a second procedure.

Luckily, her second surgery was a success, and she was thrilled with the results. During an interview with Katie Couric, Jazz talked about how she was feeling after she had some time to recover from her final procedure. She revealed that she felt “incredible,” and she said that her surgery hadn’t just transformed her physically, but emotionally and spiritually, as well.

“What the surgery accomplished was creating a mind-body alignment that had never been present within me before,” Jazz said.

Jazz has become known for her upbeat, positive attitude. She often talks about self-love and acceptance, and the post about loving her scars is just one example of how she uses her own experiences to encourage others. However, she’s also not afraid to talk about the difficulties she’s faced as a transgender teen, whether she’s opening up about online bullies or her surgery setbacks. Luckily for fans who have enjoyed going on this journey with her, TLC renewed I Am Jazz for a sixth season that will likely air sometime this year.