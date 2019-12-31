Kanye West Defends Rapper T.I. After His Controversial Comments About Testing His Daughter’s Virginity

At a recent Sunday Service performance, Kanye West defended rapper T.I. who says he has a doctor check his daughter to ensure she's still a virgin.

Rapper T.I., or Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., came into major hot water earlier this year after making some very controversial comments about his parenting. He bragged about the fact that his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris is still a virgin, saying that he even takes her to the gynecologist to ensure her virginity. Now Kanye West is defending T.I.’s bizarre remarks, according to The New York Post.

While many found it inappropriate that T.I. reportedly has a doctor check to ensure his daughter’s hymen is intact on a regular basis, West doesn’t think the rapper deserves the backlash he’s getting and even deemed his actions as having been approved by God, he said at a recent Sunday Service performance held on Skid Row.

“I ain’t tellin nobody what to do, I’m expressing what I’ve been through. ‘Cause you know people love to take a soundbite and say, ‘This was not exactly devil-approved by the internet.’ They tryna play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved,” West said of the T.I. controversy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, T.I.’s controversial comments were made during a podcast entitled Ladies Like Us with Nazanin And Nadia. The rapper was discussing that he doesn’t want to regret not protecting his children to the best of his ability. Even though his daughter is a legal adult now, he’s not stopping with the gynecologist appointments.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he said, earning laughter from the podcast hosts.

Deyjah knows to expect the doctor’s appointments each year because her father schedules them the day after her birthday. T.I. explained that on the morning after her birthday, there is always a sticky note on the refrigerator to remind her of her upcoming appointment.

T.I. was slammed by fellow celebrities and social media users alike, many pointing out that virginity and intact hymen are not always positively correlated. Many young women break their hymen through natural or accidental means, well before ever having sexual intercourse.

Following the backlash, Deyjah deleted her Instagram account and didn’t return for months.

In addition to Deyjah, T.I. has quite a few other children, including Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Domani Harris, Clifford Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris, and Heiress Diana Harris.