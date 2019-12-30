‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Famous Cleavage In Racy Dress & Blue Fur Coat

Maitland Ward revealed that she’s still in the Christmas spirit while rocking a skimpy little dress in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared with her loyal fans on Sunday.

The former Boy Meets World star is seen wearing a dark pink wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline. Maitland showcased her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and gave fans a peek of her curvy hips in the ensemble, which she paired with a blue fur coat.

In the caption of the photo, Maitland claimed that it still feels like Christmas although the holiday has passed, and that her fur coat isn’t real.

The actress wore her shoulder-length red hair parted to the side and styled in loose, voluminous strands that fell down her back and grazed over the collar of her faux fur coat.

Maitland also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and bright red lipstick on her plump pout. She also accessorized with some matching red polish on her fingernails.

In the background of the snap a busy street can be seen complete with people walking side-by-side and bright lights shining from some nearby buildings.

Of course, Maitland’s over 1.1 million followers couldn’t help but gush over the sexy shot, and showed their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 27,000 times while leaving nearly 300 comments all within the first ten hours after the photo was shared to the network.

“Looking so good Miss Ward,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the photo.

“You’re dressed in blue and glow like diamonds,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Gorgeous!!! Wish I could take u out to dinner sometime!!! That would be awesome to hang out with you!!!” a third social media user gushed over the actress.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world. Trust me I don’t lie,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland got the pulses of her fans racing just hours earlier when she posted a photograph of herself wearing nothing but a pair of black lace panties and a bathrobe, which she kept open to show off her topless cleavage underneath.

Maitland Ward’s fans certainly responded to the racy snap, which has earned the actress over 82,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments to date.