Ayla Woodruff Rocks Shirtless Look With Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Ayla Woodruff shared a new Instagram update yesterday. It showed her rocking a shirtless look with black bikini bottoms.

The model stood in front of a classic car in a driveway. She sported no bra or shirt under a crop jacket with baggy sleeves. It was a dark blue-gray color with two pockets on the front. She added a pair of bikini bottoms to the mix, and completed her look with knee-high boots. The bottoms had a high waist and three dot accents on the waistline. Meanwhile, her black boots had heels and laced up in the front. Her waist appeared especially small in the shot, thanks to her baggy clothing.

Ayla wore her hair in a half-ponytail, which she secured with a maroon scrunchie. This matched her red manicure. In addition, she left her bangs down, which framed and obscured her face in the shot. Her only visible accessories were necklaces and rings.

The stunner stood with her left foot in front, as she raised her left hand into the air. She turned her head to her right, and gazed into the distance.

Behind her was a yellow car with California license plates. Plus, trees lined the backdrop. The photo appeared to have been taken on a cloudy day.

The tags revealed that the model was wearing pieces from Superdown. The shoes were by ROC Boots from Australia.

Fans took to the comments section to share their compliments for the model.

“Oooo love this so much!!!!” gushed a follower.

“Omg your body is such goals,” declared an admirer.

Loading...

“The hundredth was me thinking about u……the hundredth time,” expressed a fan.

“Where did you find that Lada? Nice pic,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

There were many others that believed the car was a Lada. The car is no longer being manufactured, according to The BBC. The most demand appears to be from collectors in Eastern Europe. The one behind Ayla was a light yellow color, and appeared to be in pristine shape.

Previously, the bombshell showed off her trim figure. This time, she rocked dark red lingerie while posing on a ladder. There were two photos in the update. The first showed Ayla holding onto the ladder with her left hand while raising her knee into the air. She grabbed a hold of a strand of hair in her right hand, which she raised into the air. Her toned abs were on full display.