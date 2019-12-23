Lindsey Pelas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Thong

Model Lindsey Pelas got racy in revealing underwear in her latest Instagram story, where the 28-year-old, Louisiana-born model flaunted her derrière in the cheeky photo and video.

In the photo, Lindsey had her back — and her curvaceous backside — to the camera as she looked over her shoulder and took the picture in the mirror. The black thong was raised up high on her hips, giving her 9 million Instagram followers a generous view of her booty. She curled her arm around her panty line, which only further accentuated her posterior.

In an effort to show even more skin, Lindsey wore nothing else but a heather gray sports bra, which flaunted her bust. Her hair was platinum blond with brown roots, giving her tresses a slight ombre effect. She knotted her locks into a long ponytail, which cascaded down her back. The model stretched her long, sun-kissed legs and stood barefoot on the floor.

In the short video clip, Lindsey zoomed in further on her derrière, undoubtedly to the delight of her fans. She twisted her upper body back and forth, posing at different angles to give viewers an almost-360-degree view of her toned physique. From these angles, it was easy to see that her sports bra crisscrossed in the back, as well as the fact that she wore her nails lacquered black.

In addition to flaunting her curves, Lindsey wanted to show off her hard work at the gym.

“GLUTES FOR CHRISTMAS. A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE,” Lindsey captioned the video, adding a smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

The new update marks the first time in over a month that the model has graced users with a thong photo on Instagram, as she posted the last one on November 17. That clip featured Lindsey in a black two-piece bikini, doing a spot for an energy drink.

Loading...

In the video, which was mostly filmed in slow motion, Lindsey was captured arching her back and frolicking around on the beach. At one point, she sat on her knees in the sand, showing off her “genetically gifted” assets in the thong bottom.

Still, as The Inquisitr has reported, the model is a fan of sharing scantily-clad images. Take, for instance, her risqué, kelly green dress photo as seen above — that cleavage-baring image has garnered 110,248 likes at the time of this writing.

In her most recent photo prior to this one, the model rocked a black bikini and got “emotional” while she reminisced about her decision to move to California.