‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Dances Around The Christmas Tree In Red Panties & Fishnet Stockings

Maitland Ward is definitely in the Christmas spirit, and she proved it in her latest Instagram post where she was seen dancing around in a pair of red panties.

In the video, which Maitland uploaded to her account on Friday night, the actress shakes her booty in front of a white tree with colorful ornaments and lights. She went braless under a skimpy white tank top, and added a pair of red fishnet stockings to match her panties.

Maitland’s ensemble flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long lean legs as she held nothing back while busting a move. The model had her red hair parted in the middle and styled in loose strands that brushed over her shoulders.

The former Boy Meets World star also rocked a full face of makeup in the clip, an application which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a smoky eyeshadow.

She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark pink lipstick. She also accessorized with red polish on her fingernails and some dangling earrings.

In the caption of the video, Maitland revealed that the clip was a throwback and added some festive emoji for emphasis. Of course, the actress’ fans couldn’t get enough of the post and watched it over 117,000 times, while leaving more than 530 comments all within the first seven hours after it was uploaded to the network.

“Your so awesome! Love your x-mas tree,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video.

“You have such fun for Christmas and during the holidays. It truly is The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year. And you make it so. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” another adoring fan stated.

“I use to watch you on Boy Meets World. Thank you for being apart of my childhood. You are still beautiful. I want you to know that I respect and support you for your new aspirations and work. You do you. You keep being a bad a** and a kind person. Much love and respect,” a third social media user gushed.

“Smoking hot,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland is not shy about showing off her enviable curves online, and posed in a barely-there lingerie set just hours before her dance party video.

That post also proved to be popular among Maitland Ward’s fans, and has raked in over 61,000 likes and more than 800 comments to date.