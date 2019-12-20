Kara Del Toro Shows Major Cleavage & Cuddles Cute Dogs In Festive Instagram Update

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her fans with an adorable Instagram update that showed her getting in the holiday spirit. In the series of shots and a short video, she spent some time with adorable dogs in a festive wonderland.

In the first shot from her big Instagram update, Kara posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree that had several wrapped presents underneath it. She leaned on a cozy-looking fur or faux-fur rug, and had two dogs in the shot with her. Kara had a huge smile on her face as she looked down at one of the dogs. The dogs both wore reindeer antlers, and Kara likewise had a seasonal accessory: a small Santa hat on a red headband perched in her voluminous curls.

Kara kept her ensemble simple. She rocked a white top with puffed sleeves and a low-cut neckline that flaunted some cleavage. She paired the look with pale jeans and a long, beige sweater that she draped over her toned physique. She added a few accessories as well, including a pair of small hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces.

In the second snap, one of the dogs was looking up at her with a happy expression, which Kara appeared to be charmed by. The tree had a wide variety of ornaments, including poinsettias and a colorful garland.

The third image showed Kara making a kissy face at the happy pup.

For the fourth slide in the Instagram carousel update, Kara shared a short video. In the video, she took some time to cuddle and spin around with both of the adorable pups. She had a different outfit on in the video, although it had a similar cozy vibe. The beauty rocked a pink camisole, pale bottoms with a drawstring waist, and a long sweater in the video.

She finished off the post with a close-up of the smallest pup in the antlers. She referred to the pictures as “holiday cheese” in the caption, but her fans loved the cute and festive update. The post has received over 14,000 likes within just six hours, and many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“It’s Santa Doggo (or Doggo Claus??),” one fan said.

“This is too cute,” another fan commented.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote, adding a string of emoji.

“Ohh this looks like a great Christmas,” yet another fan added.

While she donned cozy looks for this particular Instagram update, Kara also frequently rocks outfits that showcase her stunning body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara rocked a caramel-colored dress with an endless row of buttons and a pair of thigh-high boots. She opted to undo a substantial amount of the buttons on the ensemble, which allowed her to flaunt some serious skin in the sizzling shot.