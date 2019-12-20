Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In Strapless High-Slit Red Dress In ‘The Royals’ Throwback Photo

Ageless beauty Elizabeth Hurley celebrated “Flashback Friday” on Instagram in great style. The gorgeous British actress and model thrilled her following to a glamorous throwback photo that saw her cutting a sophisticated figure as Queen Helena, her character from the wildly-popular The Royals TV series.

Elizabeth smoldered in the eye-catching snap, putting her enviable physique on display in a fabulous red cocktail dress that perfectly showcased her trim figure and elegant curves. The stunning frock was a strapless, sequined gown complete with a sweetheart necklace that gave off some serious regal vibes. The eye-popping dress hugged her curves in all the right places, emphasizing the star’s hourglass frame. The spectacular gown also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit, showing quite a bit of skin.

The photo captured Elizabeth from the upper-thigh up, thereby only teasing a glimpse of her toned legs. However, her sculpted shoulders were left completely exposed, as were her slender arms. In addition, the 54-year-old stunner flaunted her generous decolletage, flashing a hint of subtle, tasteful cleavage in the low-cut garb.

Her glam and hairstyle were also up to par. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel completed her refined look with her signature makeup, sporting a shimmering dark eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and glossy pink lipstick. She wore her tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks fall down her back and over her shoulders in soft curls.

Elizabeth looked every inch the siren in the glittery evening dress. Photographed in a sumptuous interior, one evocative of a lavish Christmas party, the English beauty posed together with two male companions, who were dressed as “Nutcracker soldiers.” Snapped in between her festive-looking aides, she oozed charm and elegance, striking a relaxed yet inherently sultry pose that added to her classy allure. Staring directly into the camera with joyous eyes and a beaming smile, she slightly cocked one hip to the side, putting one leg forward to showcase her phenomenal form. The enticing posture accentuated her round hip, while also calling attention to her taut waistline.

In the caption, the Marvel’s Runaways actress detailed that the photo was a shot from The Royals, adding a #flashbackfriday hashtag and a red heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire. She also urged fans to go see English National Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum, noting that the show was “fab-u-lous.”

The captivating photo immediately caught the eye of her ardent admirers, garnering more than 5,500 likes within half an hour of being posted. Within just two hours, the snap went on to amass 13.700-plus likes and 161 comments.

“We all know who the real fabulous [sic] is,” wrote one person, adding three thumbs-up emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful lady in red,” gushed another, in a message trailed by a seemingly endless string of blowing-kiss emoji.

“I miss the Royals,” penned a third fan.

“Season 5 please,” requested a fourth individual, following up with a heart-eyes emoji.