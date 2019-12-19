Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini, Teases She’s A Beautiful Storm To Chase

Blond bombshell Kinsey Wolanski has her Instagram followers sweating with a recent photo she shared. As is often the case, she is wearing a tiny bikini in this particular picture and the reaction to the smoldering snap has been swift and intense.

The 23-year-old stunner posted this new, sultry photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday. According to the geotag, the landscape in the background of this photo is a gorgeous spot in the country of Jordan, and it is jaw-droppingly beautiful.

This new upload features Kinsey wearing a revealing black bikini as she gazes toward the photographer. She has her hands lightly clasped across her midriff and her long blond hair is swept over across her forehead and hanging in loose waves over one shoulder.

Kinsey’s curves are on full display in this shot. The triangle bikini top showcases the Instagram model’s deep cleavage and the straps of the bikini bottoms sit high on her hips. This allows Kinsey to flaunt her flat tummy and curvaceous hips with little effort.

The model’s facial expression is rather subdued. Her lips are slightly parted as she looks straight toward the photographer, a fairly muted makeup palette allowing her insane figure to dominate the snap.

This photo of Kinsey’s has already become one of the most popular snaps the model has shared in recent days. In less than 24 hours, almost 400,000 of her 3.3 million followers had liked this enticing shot.

Kinsey’s bikini snap was noticed not only by many of her fans but by quite a few fellow Instagram models as well. For example, she received supportive comments filled with praise from popular models and social media influencers like Demi Rose Mawby, Charly Jordan, Antje Utgaard, and Lyna Perez.

In all, nearly 1,800 comments have piled up on Kinsey’s sultry shot as of this writing. Her caption was a slightly-altered quote from author Reuben Holmes, who writes poetry under the name r.h. Sin.

“You’re insane wow body goals,” praised one fan.

“looking amazing as always Kinsey!” wrote someone else.

Loading...

“Lookin like a real life Barbie yooo soo beautiful,” declared another follower.

“Legit the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,” noted yet another fan.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Kinsey first generated headlines and made a name for herself as the Champions League streaker. She has clearly taken that opportunity and made the most of it by building a brand all of her own on social media.

Kinsey mixes revealing bikini snaps like these with comical videos and a wide variety of sexy shots that almost always draw plenty of attention. Her fans love the vibe she has embraced and they rarely hesitate to show their love for her frequent shots.