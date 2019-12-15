Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Cleavage-Baring Shapewear: ‘Feeling Glam Tonight!’

The 'KUWTK' star showed off her hourglass figure in white shapewear while getting her glam on.

Kim Kardashian was all about the glam on Saturday night. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to showcase a particularly glamorous look before heading for a night out on the town.

In a photo shared with fans a couple of hours after midnight, the fashion icon and socialite showed off her flawless makeup and fabulous hairstyle, racking up more than 1.5 million likes from her legion of admirers. Kim was wearing a luscious nude lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. The makeup mogul sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were color enhanced, and highlighted her deep brown eyes with a shimmering, earth-toned eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. Her eyelashes were spectacularly defined and curled to perfection with the help of a flawlessly applied mascara. Her glam look was completed with a touch of soft pink blush, which made her complexion look impeccable.

The gorgeous reality TV star showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in large, loose curls. Her locks were styled with a side-part and fell down her back and over her shoulder in a lavish, wavy cascade. The 39-year-old stunner was still getting some finishing touches on her look, as her stylists were not done working on her hair. Photographed in a modern-looking dressing room, one complete with white wall paneling, Kim waited patiently as one person took a brush to her luxurious mane, while another held what appeared to be a curling iron. A white padded sofa completed the minimalist but elegant decor.

While her makeup and hairstyle were certainly on point, it seemed that Kim still had to choose her outfit for the night. The KUWTK star was wearing what looked like white shapewear, showing off her famous curves in a cleavage-baring bodice and hip-clinging bottoms. The snug top tightly hugged the shape of her chest, putting her buxom curves front and center. The item boasted thick straps and delicate lace trim, beautifully framing her generous decolletage area.

The form-fitting bodice did a fantastic job at emphasizing Kim’s hourglass frame, calling attention to her taut waistline. The skintight garment featured a small cutout on the side, teasing a glimpse of her toned midriff. The shapewear hugged her round hips, further accentuating her bodacious figure.

Although she still had to reveal her outfit, Kim looked party-ready, as her jewelry was already in place. She donned a glittering stone-encrusted silver necklace and matching stud earrings.

Fans were super impressed with the glitzy look and took to the comments section by the masses to shower the KUWTK star with compliments. More than 5,400 people left messages under her post, the vast majority raving about her stunning beauty.

“Yes god! Lord have mercy!” gushed one Instagrammer, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Feeling and looking but not glam, super glam,” wrote another, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“It is a pity that it is impossible to hold a beauty contest among angels, because then you would have won it,” penned a third fan, trailed by a sparkles emoji.