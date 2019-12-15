‘Shameless’ Fans Beg Noel Fisher To Protect His Face & Lips

Noel Fisher’s latest Instagram activity has some of his followers concerned for the safety of his precious face and lips.

Fisher sent his Instagram followers swooning when he shared a selfie of his banged-up face with a bruise under his eye and blood smeared across one side of his forehead. With his eyebrows raised and twisted, he revealed to his followers that climbing in windows wasn’t the easiest task in the world.

The official Instagram account for the Showtime hit series Shameless was among one of the first to comment on the post as the account encouraged Noel to “protect the face.” The comment quickly accumulated over 450 likes and several responses as many agreed.

One individual noted it was “a million-dollar face.” Another added that his gorgeous face must be protected “at all costs.” Several others echoed the importance of protecting his face as they gushed about how “beautiful” it was. In addition to his face, a few note his lips are equally important to protect.

As fans who have seen the trailer teaser for tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless know, Mickey (Noel Fisher) finally makes an appearance outside of the prison walls. Between the trailer and the teasers Noel has dropped on his profile, fans know Mickey climbs in a window and steals a passionate kiss from Ian (Cameron Monaghan).

Unfortunately for anxious fans, the sneak previews have not given any information regarding how Fisher’s character gets out of the joint. Given the fact that Mickey was doing serious time, fans are fearing the worst as it wouldn’t be the first time his character broke out of jail. For Gallavich fans, the problem with this theory stems from the fact that last time Mickey broke out of prison he ended up on the run and went to Mexico.

Fans, however, remain hopeful that Mickey was not brought back to the series for Season 10 only to exit in the exact same fashion as he did a few seasons ago. With all his father’s connections behind bars, it is also possible his father found a way to spring him. This, however, is a questionable theory as he and his father were not exactly on good terms. As fans will recall, his father wasn’t supportive of Mickey being homosexual.

Loading...

In just 24 hours, Noel’s Instagram snap accumulated just shy of 50,000 likes and over 400 comments. This snapshot was just one of three recent updates Fisher has made to Instagram as he continues to tease his followers about tomorrow night’s episode.

Outside of obsessing over his face, his followers took to the comments to gush about how much they love Noel and how much they missed his character in the show.

While the how remains unclear, fans will finally get to see a Gallavich reunion outside of prison walls in tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless.