Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Slim Figure In Mermaid Dress For Holiday Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian transformed herself into a mermaid on Thursday afternoon for a new post on the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, Poosh. The photo showed the reality star standing by a Christmas tree in a unique, slim-fitting holiday dress that emphasized her amazing body.

In the shot, Kourtney posed in front of a mirror as a thin tree yellow lights and silver ornaments sat in the corner. Behind the tree stood a giant Santa Claus in gray robes. Kourtney looked ready for a celebration in a skintight black and silver floor-length dress.

The top of the gown featured a small strapless bra covered in silver studs, which just barely did enough to cover Kourtney’s chest. It appeared to be riding up and revealed a hint of underboob. Meanwhile, the center of the dress was cut out at the sides and a small piece of black fabric twisted at the waist, offering a glimpse of Kourtney’s hourglass figure.

The bottom of the dress formed a full black skirt that hugged Kourtney’s lower half closely. The Poosh founder’s legs looked impossibly tiny in the stunning gown as she bent her leg forward slightly, creating a bit of an optical illusion.

Kourtney skipped the accessories and rocked a natural makeup look, which included expertly contoured cheeks, darkened and shaped eyebrows, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, black hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

With one arm raised to run a hand through her hair, Kourtney gazed into the camera.

The caption of the post mentioned Kourtney’s love for the holidays, but fans were likely focused on her beautiful outfit.

Poosh’s post garnered more than 48,000 likes and just over 250 comments in one day, proving to be a hit with the brand’s followers. Many fans left praise for Kourtney’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“The most gorgeous Kardashian!” one fan said with several hashtags, including “gorgeous,” “queen,” “fabulous,” and “Kourt.”

“Wow She is the most beautiful Kardashian hands-down,” another user agreed.

“One hot Poosh Chica. Ms. KK you look fabulous Mama,” a third person added.

One fan called Kourtney a “holiday mermaid,” while many people expressed admiration for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star using various emoji.

It is always a treat for fans when Kourtney makes an appearance on her brand’s page. Earlier this month, fans went wild when Poosh shared a photo of the mother of three and her sister, Kim, rocking bikinis on the beach.