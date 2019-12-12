‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Sizzles By The Pool In White Swimsuit And Snow Boots

Kate Bock is proving that it’s always a good time to wear a swimsuit, even in the winter weather.

On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page that saw her defying the cold temperatures with a look that was an instant hit with her 593,000 followers. In the shots, the Canadian bombshell is seen standing outside by the pool at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen, Colorado. The pool deck was clear, but the tall green trees and balconies were completely covered in fluffy, white snow.

Despite the freezing temperatures and precipitation, Kate still opted to flaunt her killer figure in a sexy white swimsuit from Gigi C Bikinis that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The model looked smoking hot in the long-sleeved one-piece that clung to her slender frame in all of the right ways. She left it unzipped to create a plunging neckline that fell down to the middle of her chest, allowing a hint of cleavage to peek out from underneath her blond tresses. The garment also boasted a dainty, triangular cutout detail that flashed even more skin, and teased a glimpse of her flat midsection.

Upping the ante of Kate’s off-season ensemble was its daringly high-cut style, which left Kate’s toned legs and curves completely bare.

The stunner wasn’t in full-on summer mode in the steamy triple Instagram update. She wore a pair of snow boots to keep her feet warm, and also added a black beanie with a silver puff ball on top of her head. A small stack of dainty gold necklaces completed the daring look to give it a bit of bling.

Kate also went makeup free in the series of photos, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for the latest addition to the blue-eyed beauty’s Instagram feed. The post has racked up over 10,000 likes after just four hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kate’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look gorgeous!” one person wrote.

Another said that Kate was “such a beauty.”

“Great photo! And GREAT looking legs!!” commented a third.

Kate often dazzles her fans with her incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her page came from her trip to Bali last month, and saw the model lounging outside in a skimpy orange two-piece. The look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the photo more than 21,000 likes.