‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Posts Hilarious Response After Instagram Fan Tells Her She Needs To Change Her Kitchen

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star claps back at a commenter.

Lisa Rinna posted the perfect response to an Instagram follower who doesn’t like her kitchen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and wife of Harry Hamlin hit the comments section of her latest “dancing” post after a commenter went off-topic.

Lisa, who is known for her epic dancing videos, posted a cute video of her 90-year-old mom, Lois Rinna, dancing in the kitchen of the Hamlin family’s California home. In the background of the video, Lisa’s cabinets and thick tiled backsplash can be seen as well terra cotta tile floors and open shelving hosing spices and other items. There’s also a large stainless steel stove with potholders and cloves of garlic hanging nearby, and a set of high-end kitchen knives on the countertop.

All in all it looks like a cook’s kitchen, but not everyone was a fan of the cluttered kitchen look.

After one follower wrote, “I love u Lisa, but you need to change your kitchen,” the outspoken Bravo star fired back with a hilarious response.

“Why I don’t use it,” Lisa wrote.

The original poster came back with a “haha,” but several other followers chimed in to defend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“It’s a Spanish style house from what I can see on the show… the inside reflects that! And that is very rude for u to say!” one fan wrote.

“You are probably like me,” another wrote. ” The only reason I have a kitchen is because it came with the house! Love your spirit. Never change!!”

“I love you too, Lisa…and I love your kitchen,” another fan wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan have seen Lisa’s kitchen many times. The actress and QVC pitchwoman has opened her home up for Bravo’s cameras for the past several years, although it’s true that she’s never actually shown cooking in it. Last season, a family dinner scene was filmed outside, with Lisa’s husband Harry taking the reigns at the barbecue grill. It definitely seemed like Harry is the master chef in the Hamlin house.

In fact, last year, Lisa told Us Weekly she’s a terrible cook.

“I can’t cook, but I make a mean chocolate cookie and cinnamon roll,” the RHOBH star joked.

Loading...

She made a similar statement several years ago on the Bethenny Frankel Show, telling the fellow Bravo alum she doesn’t find the way to her man’s heart through his stomach.

“I can’t cook so I gotta get freaky in the bedroom,” the mom of two laughed (per YouTube).

Lisa seems to lack even basic skills in the kitchen. She previously posted a video to Instagram that showed her struggling to use a cherry pitter. But hey, at least she can dance.