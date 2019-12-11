Blac Chyna Puts On A Super High-Cut Bodysuit

Blac Chyna shared a sizzling new Instagram photo today. She was seen posing in a super high-cut bodysuit, which left her hips and much of her midriff bare. The ensemble had a super low neckline, which was held together with a silver chain strap. It looked like the straps either wrapped around her neck, or she wore a matching necklace. The piece that worked as her necklace featured a lock. In addition, the model wore a matching, chain belt around her midriff. It had a clasp in the front, while the extra length fell down her front.

Thanks to the revealing nature of the outfit, Blac’s many tattoos were on display. In particular, her flower tattoos were the most prominent, including an orange lily on her right upper thighs.

The stunner posed while facing the camera straight-on, and popped her left hip. At the same time, she raised her right arm over her head and held a large chain in her hands. This pose also revealed her extra long and pointy, white manicure.

Meanwhile, her makeup added another dimension of glam. Her eyeshadow was dramatic and dark, with light silver highlights on the edges. She also wore very glossy lipstick, and outlined her mouth with nude lip liner. The backdrop was a tan-peach color.

Most of her fans seemed to love the update.

“D*MN CHY!!! YOU DOIN ME LIKE DAT??!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“If real life was a Christmas present #TheRealBlacChynaShow#HotMamaFall an winter,” raved an admirer.

“You driven me very crazy blacchyna for real,” declared a fan.

“D*mn Blac Chyna you got a nice body,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Others commented on the promotional tag for Lashed Cosmetics, as they seemed to be distracted by everything else going on in the shot. It’s no surprise that Blac is promoting the brand, considering that it’s hers. There are a variety of eyelashes available on the site, ranging from just under $7 to $13. There are also eyebrow sets and individual lashes for sale.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update previously where she rocked a different bodysuit. It had a turtleneck and long sleeves, along with a booty-baring thong cut in the back. The newsprint featured writing in Japanese, and she added a pop of color by rocking a lime green wig. Blac was seen posing in a sports car, as she showed off her derriere and hourglass figure. She also accessorized with clear sunglasses and sported a purple manicure.