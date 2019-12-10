Josephine Skriver Rocks Lacy Red Lingerie In Victoria’s Secret Holiday Throwback Photo

Josephine Skriver spread a bit of holiday cheer on Tuesday morning when she shared a throwback photo from Victoria’s Secret’s holiday shoot this year. In the shot, the stunning model rocked a lacy red number from the collection.

The photo showed Josephine sitting on a stone staircase, which spiraled up an elegant cream-colored wall. It is unclear where exactly the photo shoot took place. but Josephine’s geotag was marked as New York, New York. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a red lace one-piece with a bustier-style top that that low on her chest, exposing her ample cleavage.

The lingerie was slightly see-through, so fans who took a closer look could catch a glimpse of Josephine’s toned abs. Josephine’s lingerie also featured a high cut on the lower half, putting plenty of her long, lean legs on full display.

Josephine kept her accessories to a minimum with the racy look, opting to wear only a small, gold bracelet and a few silver rings on her fingers. In addition, she wore neutral makeup tones, including dark and expertly contoured cheekbones, slight pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Josephine’s long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell down her shoulder in straight strands.

In the caption, Josephine called out the “Christmas vibes” of the photo.

The post garnered more than 58,000 likes and just over 300 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Josephine’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section and took the chance to ask her a few questions.

“Always seems like you guys have so much fun in vs’ christmas shoots,” one fan said.

“Love your bts pics. you look gorgeous!!” another user added with an eye emoji.

“I hope this year’s Christmas will receive a special gift from Santaclaus,” a third person wrote.

Josephine is known to engage with her fans in the comments section. She often takes questions from a select few lucky users. One person asked the model what the most important thing is to her this time of year.

“Being with family that really is what the season is about,” the beauty responded.

The Victoria’s Secret throwback was a rare treat among a few recent posts that showed off Josephine’s day-to-day life. Earlier this week, the Oakland Raiders fanatic put her flirty side on display in a bar photo. In the shot, Josephine rocked a dangerously low-cut top.