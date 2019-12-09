Jaime King Holds Her Booty In New Instagram Update

Jaime King shared a sizzling new Instagram photo today, which showed her holding her booty with her hands. The update seemed to be a picture of a Polaroid, with the final product having similar qualities to film photography. The Black Summer actress was seen posing next to a heart-shaped bed, as she stood up and popped her left knee on the edge. She wore a white lingerie set, along with dark tan gloves that reached inches above her elbows. She also accessorized with lime green stockings that ended mid-thigh. Her shoes were also eye-catching wedge heels with leopard-print accents.

The room that she posed in featured bright blue carpet, and a vintage-looking wallpaper. The walls were light blue with white-and-blue floral designs, which incorporated pops of light pink. Meanwhile, the bed had a plush heart-shaped headboard, and it was covered with shimmery pink covers. The skirt of the bed was a dark yellow-tan tone.

Jaime’s face was not visible in the photo because it was cropped by her shoulders. This left the focal point on her booty. The bottoms that she wore were high-waisted, although it had a high cut in the back that left some of her derriere on display.

The captions revealed that the photographer was Zoey Grossman. She’s known for her fashion photography, and routinely works with big names like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. Many of Zoey’s photos end up in well-known magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Fans seemingly had only nice things to say in the Comments section.

“What a beautiful lady you are, dear Jaime!!” gushed an admirer.

“Very gorgeous loving the look,” complimented a follower.

“You made my Sunday a little better,” wrote a fan.

“As I’m eating [pizza]! Inspiration as in 2020 resolution!!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, who used the food emoji to make their point.

Considering that the actress only occasionally posts risqué photos, it’s not surprising that many of her fans seemed happy to see the update. And although she didn’t offer more context for the shot, fans can hope for more like it from the photoshoot.

In addition, the stunner shared another update earlier this month that showed her going completely nude. The shot was in black-and-white, and showed her facing her side to the camera. This left her tattoo on display. In the caption, she quoted Gwen Sharp. The photo has since been taken down from her Instagram page for unknown reasons.