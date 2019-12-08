Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Looks Effortlessly Sexy In Racy, ‘Duct-Tape Swimsuit’ On Instagram

Costa Rican beauty Karina Ramos took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and wowed her legions of admirers with a hot picture, one where she rocked racy beachwear.

In the picture, the hottie — who rose to fame after being crowned Miss Costa Rica 2014 and representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant the same year, could be seen wearing a very revealing, skimpy swimsuit made up of duct tape. The swimsuit has been created by Miami-based designer, Joel Alvarez, for his Black Tape Project.

The thong-style bottom of the swimsuit enabled the model to show off her pert derriere and thighs, while she also flashed a glimpse of her sideboob as she struck a side pose.

That’s not all, but the 26-year-old stunner also put her smooth, bare back on full display to tease her fans.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. Staying true to her signature style, the model wore a full face of makeup, comprising defined eyebrows, bronze eyeshadow, blush and a brown lipstick.

Karina accessorized with reflective duct-tape bracelets and painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a pearl shade of nail polish.

The hot picture was captured at a beach, right at the time of the sunset which gave a very romantic look and feel to the photograph. According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Jamaica. The model, however, did not specify the exact name or location of the beach.

In the caption, the Heredia native wrote “Sunset in Jamaica,” and added in Spanish that it was her favorite sunset of the year 2019, per a Google translation. In the snap, the model tagged her photographer, Mike Samuda for photo credits. Her photographer also added a detailed image of the model on his own Instagram page.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap racked up more than 47,000 likes and over 340 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“Amazing. That’s what I call pure perfection,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What’s more beautiful? Karina Ramos or the sunset? It’s definitely Ramos!” another one chimed in.

“This sight is seriously heavenly! God help me please,” a third fan expressed his excitement.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that Karina’s beauty left him speechless.

“What an incredible figure, I am speechless.”

Apart from her regular fans, many of Karina’s fellow models and influencers also liked the snap. These included former Miss Peru Laura Spoya De Rullan, Amparo Zepeda, Miss Costa Rica 2019 Brenda Munoz and Meli Chavez, among others.