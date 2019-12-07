Jordyn Woods Smiles While Wearing A Bodysuit Next To A Christmas Tree On Instagram

Jordyn Woods recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram getting into the holiday spirit.

The beauty and fitness influencer showed off her stunning figure for her 10.9 million followers to see on Friday, December 6. In the photo, Woods is seen beaming at the camera while wearing a white, lace bodysuit. The top part of the bodysuit reveals Woods’ cleavage and her thighs as she is seen with her legs spread open in the photo. Woods is surrounded by toy teddy bears in the photo, which is all an array of different colors. Her fans can also see her Christmas tree in the background, which is green and white throughout. There is also a cabinet behind Woods and a self-portrait of the influencer, which is in black and white.

In addition to the stunning background and attire in Woods’ photo, the actress’s hair and makeup look are equally as stunning. In the photo, Woods’ dark hair is styled in loose curls, with some moving to the front of her face and some of her hair being moved to her back. Woods is also seen wearing a white rose in her hair, which matches the bouquet of roses that are at the center of the photo. Woods’ makeup is also cute and simple, as she has added in foundation, eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and lip gloss. Her acrylic nails are also seen in the photo, and are painted red.

In her caption, Woods shared with her followers that the gorgeous bouquet of roses were actually gifted to her from Dose of Roses. She shared with her followers that the company “spoiled” her just in time for the holidays as she made sure to show off the stunning display.

At the time of writing, the photo of Woods received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under Woods’ post.

“Super cute!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“I love you so much Jordyn,” another fan chimed in.

“Nice bears sweetie,” one fan wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“FLAWLESS,” another fan said.

Woods’ stunning photo comes after she rehashed drama that occurred between her and Khloe Kardashian earlier this year. After Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she has forgiven both Woods and Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson for reportedly sharing a kiss while they were still together, Woods reportedly responded on Instagram. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner shared on her page that people enjoy discussing an older version of someone, which her fans thought was about the incident.