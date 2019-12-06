‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Lace Lingerie

The model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, Maxim model Rachel Bush shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The pictures show the 22-year-old posing on a beige carpeted floor with a bed in the background. The two photos are nearly identical, with Rachel’s position changing only slightly. The bombshell sat with her back arched and her ankles crossed in front of a mirror. She leaned to the side, propping herself up with her hand. She covered the bottom half of her gorgeous face with her smartphone as she snapped the selfies.

During the casual photoshoot, the mother-of-one flaunted her incredible figure in a black lace bra, with mesh detailing, and a pair of matching underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with layered necklaces and a delicate silver bracelet.

The brunette beauty styled her luscious locks in tousled waves and seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 24,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“My heart just stopped ur killing me [with] these looks lately,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow! You look amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Omg gurl u bringing the slim thicc back in town,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

One commenter, however, seemed to take issue with the fact that a majority of Rachel’s face was not visible in the photo.

“Why [are] you always covering your face though,” questioned the follower.

Rachel was quick to respond to the comment.

“Just where I like to hold my phone for best body angle lol,” explained the model.

As fans are aware, Rachel, who is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer, has a tendency to post explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, she drove her dedicated followers wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a minuscule bikini. The stunner flaunted her pert derriere in the tiny two-piece as she sunbathed on a beautiful beach. That provocative picture has been liked over 68,000 times since it was shared.