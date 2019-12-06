Amanda Cerny Floats On Straws In A Pool While Wearing Black Sheer Two-Piece

Instagram-famous model Amanda Cerny showed off her environmentalist side in a new post on Instagram on Friday. In the shot, the YouTube star relaxed on a bed of giant paper straws in a pool while rocking a tiny black two-piece.

The photo showed Amanda laying on her back on six red and white striped paper straw floaties in crystal clear, blue water. She wore a bandeau-style black bikini that just barely contained her ample cleavage as it spilled out on top. In addition, the top featured sheer panels on the sides with black polka dot details. Fans could catch a glimpse of Amanda’s sideboob in the see-through feature.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, the OHoney co-star rocked a matching, minuscule thong with sheer straps that sat high on her hips, hugging her hourglass figure. Amanda’s flat abs were on full display in the look as well.

The stunner skipped the accessories for the photo shoot, but did wear some makeup, including a touch of pink blush on her cheeks and nude-colored lipstick. Her long, brown hair was soaking wet as it floated in the water beneath her.

Amanda stretched her arms up behind her head and arched her back slightly, further showing off her lean figure. In addition, she pointed her toes to elongate her legs. With her lips slightly parted, Amanda gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Amanda wrote a bit of an ode to sustainable straws.

The post garnered more than 181,000 likes and just over 600 comments in a matter of minutes, proving to be a hit with her fans. Fans left a ton of praise for Amanda as well as sustainable straws in the comments section.

“TEAM NO PLASTIC STRAWS,” one fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful amanda,” another person added.

Loading...

“Wanna be like youuuuuu,” a third user said with pink hearts.

Another person wrote that Amanda was “literally eye candy.”

Many others expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

It seems that no matter what Amanda does, she always looks amazing. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the stunner rocked a pair of cozy plaid sweatpants and a tiny black sports bra in a mirror selfie. Her abs looked rock-solid as she posed with no makeup and her hair in a bun. Still, her fans seemed totally captivated by the photo, as it garnered more than 1 million likes and over 2,000 comments. In the caption, she called herself, “Natural Cerny.”