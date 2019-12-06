Cosplay Model Meg Turney Dresses Up Like A Sexy Krampus, Complete With Sheer Lingerie

Meg Turney celebrated Krampusnacht by rocking a revealing horned Krampus costume.

Cosplay model Meg Turney’s latest costume creation was a sexy spin on a terrifying folkloric figure known as Krampus.

On Thursday, the social media sensation shared a set of steamy, seasonal snapshots with her 710,000 Instagram followers. Meg often dresses up like popular characters from video games, movies, or comic books, but this time she based her costume on a character who was created long before such forms of entertainment media existed.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Meg revealed that she was celebrating Krampusnacht by dressing up like Krampus.

As reported by National Geographic, Krampusnacht is celebrated on December 5 in some parts of Europe. According to folklore, this is when Krampus roams the streets with St. Nicholas, leaving rods at the doors of bad girls and boys.

Krampus is a demonic being with goat horns, and his appearance is supposed to frighten naughty children. However, there was nothing scary about Meg Turney’s take on Saint Nicholas’ less jolly companion. Her costume consisted of little more than lingerie, shoes, and an intricate headpiece. She rocked a sheer black bodysuit that featured a small floral print pattern and delicate lace trim around the neck.

The revealing garment had a plunging neckline that extended down to the bottom of her bust, giving her fans a full view of her ample cleavage. She also donned a blood red cape that tied at the neck.

On her feet, Meg wore a pair of black lace-up booties covered with a pattern of tiny white cross outlines. The shoes featured dangerously high gold platforms and matching stiletto heels. The most important accessory Meg wore for her Krampus photo shoot was the pair of large golden horns on her head. They featured a spiral design, and they let everyone know that she was dressed like a demonic figure.

She completed her costume by rocking shiny claws on her fingertips and wearing a thick ring around one wrist that was attached to a long chain.

Meg Turney posed sitting on a flight of stairs decorated with green garland and Christmas lights. In her free hand, she held a giant rusty jingle bell.

In her second snapshot, Meg’s chain was featured more prominently. She was rocking a black halter bikini top that covered very little of her chest, and her horns were gone. Her long, dark hair was soaking wet, and she appeared to be posing in chest-deep water.

Over the course of two hours, Meg Turney’s Krampus photos have garnered over 19,000 likes. They also had many of her fans joking about how they’re now hoping that they’ve been naughty enough to warrant a visit from the Krampus.

“I hope Krampus pays me a visit if it looks anything like this,” wrote one fan.

“Krampus will forever be my favorite set,” another remarked.

Meg Turney’s Krampus-inspired ensemble isn’t the only creative costume that she’s rocked this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her fans with her sexy take on a fast food icon, KFC founder Colonel Sanders.